A 22-year-old tribal man in Odisha’s Koraput district was allegedly forced to pay a fine of Rs 90,000, host a community feast, and undergo public head-shaving as a condition for his marriage to a woman from another tribe.

A 22-year-old tribal man in Odisha’s Koraput district was allegedly forced to pay a fine of Rs 90,000, host a community feast, and undergo public head-shaving as a condition for his marriage to a woman from another tribe. The incident happened on a Sunday afternoon, two kilometres from the district headquarters, in a forested stretch near Chappar village.

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Maheswar Khila, a resident of Kumbhar Sahi in Jeypore town, had been in a long-standing relationship with Urmila Khada of the tribal Rana community. Belonging to the Mali community, Maheswar faced resistance due to caste differences, with both families initially opposing the union.

The couple reportedly eloped and stayed away from the area for some time.

“It was decided by the community seniors that Maheswar would have to publicly shave his head, organise a feast of meat and rice for community members, and pay a penalty of Rs 90,000. Only upon fulfilling these conditions would the marriage be recognised and Urmila allowed entry into her husband’s home,” said Bharat Mali, a community member.

According to Bharat, the conditions were strictly enforced on the designated day, effectively turning the couple’s acceptance into a public spectacle of compliance. The groom, when contacted, declined to comment on the incident.