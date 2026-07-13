Patiala House Court has permitted the NIA to dispose of the biological body parts of victims and an accused from the November 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast case. The NIA had stated that forensic evidence was collected and the parts were decomposing.

Court Permits Disposal of Remains

Patiala House Court on Monday permitted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to dispose of the biological body parts of victims and accused Umar Un Nabi collected from the spot. This case pertains to the November 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast.

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According to the NIA, the high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion killed 11 people and injured several others, besides causing extensive damage to nearby property. Special Judge Pitambar Dutt directed the NIA to dispose of the biological parts with full human dignity and as per their religious belief. The court has also called for a compliance report.

During the hearing, the NIA informed the court that the forensic evidence has been lifted from these biological parts, and there is no use of keeping them as they are decomposing. The investigation agency had sought the permission of the court to dispose of the biological parts of the deceased of the Red Fort blast victim and the accused, which occurred on November 11, 2025.

NIA Investigation and Chargesheet

NIA had filed a forensic report in relation to the body parts of the deceased who died during the Delhi Red Fort blast. NIA has already filed a charge sheet against 10 accsued persons, including Dr. Shaheen Saeed and others. A supplementary charge sheet filed against Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmed Bhat is also pending consideration before the NIA court at Patiala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary charge sheet against Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmed Bhat, and one absconded accused in the Delhi Balst case of November 2025. Zamir and Tufail were arrested in February 2026. The Agency has already filed a main Charge sheet in this case. It is alleged that Zamir and Tufail were collecting arms and ammunition. Zamir was given a rifle, a pistol and live ammunition by Umar, Irfan and Adil. Both are associated with Ansar Ghazawat Ul Hind.

Earlier, on May 14, the NIA had filed the first charge sheet. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused persons in connection with the blast that occurred near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, 2025. The agency has invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Among those chargesheeted is the alleged main conspirator, Dr. Umer Un Nabi, whose proceedings are proposed to be abated owing to his death. The remaining accused named in the prosecution complaint are Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.

Details of the Alleged Conspiracy

The NIA alleged that all the accused were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which was declared a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2018. According to the agency, the chargesheet is based on an extensive investigation conducted across Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR. The prosecution complaint reportedly contains 588 oral testimonies, over 395 documents, and more than 200 seized material exhibits.

The NIA has alleged a larger "jihadi conspiracy" involving radicalised individuals, including medical professionals, allegedly inspired by AQIS/AGuH ideology. Investigators claimed the accused reorganised the outfit as "AGuH Interim" during a secret meeting in Srinagar in 2022. The agency further alleged that the accused launched an operation titled "Operation Heavenly Hind" aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government and imposing Sharia rule.

According to the probe agency, the accused allegedly recruited members, spread extremist ideology, stockpiled arms and ammunition and manufactured explosives using commercially available chemicals. The NIA claimed that the explosive substance used in the blast was Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), allegedly prepared after multiple experiments. The investigation also allegedly revealed illegal procurement of prohibited weapons, including AK-47 rifles, Krinkov rifles and country-made pistols, along with experiments involving rocket-based and drone-mounted IEDs targeting security establishments.

The agency stated that scientific and forensic examination, including DNA fingerprinting and voice analysis, helped establish the identity of the deceased accused, Dr. Umar Un Nabi. (ANI)

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