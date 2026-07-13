HP Police has suspended Inspector Vijay Kumar, chief of the 'Harmony of the Pines' orchestra, for allegedly exploiting private music on social media without permission. A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Inspector Suspended Over Misconduct Allegations

The Himachal Pradesh Police has suspended Inspector Vijay Kumar, the in-charge of the state's acclaimed police orchestra Harmony of the Pines, and ordered a regular departmental inquiry into allegations that he commercially exploited private music content on social media platforms without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.

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The suspension order was issued by the Commandant of the 1st Himachal Pradesh Armed Police Battalion, Junga, following directions from the Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Police Lines), Kamal Kishore, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer and directed to complete the departmental probe within three months.

Unsatisfactory Response to Show-Cause Notice

According to the official order, Inspector Vijay Kumar was earlier served with a show-cause notice directing him to produce documentary evidence of prior departmental approval, if any, for producing, publishing and promoting his private music albums. He was also asked to disclose the income earned through YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms and explain the statutory or departmental provisions under which he was authorized to undertake such private commercial activities.

The order states that Inspector Vijay Kumar submitted his written reply on July 3. However, after examining the response, the department found it unsatisfactory, observing that it neither addressed the specific allegations nor provided documentary proof of prior permission. It further noted that he had not made a complete disclosure of income earned through social media platforms and private musical activities and had failed to cite any rule or statutory provision authorising such engagements.

Violation of Police Rules and Act

Based on the reply and comments submitted by the Commandant, the matter was referred to the Director General of Police. The DGP observed that the conduct of the officer was prima facie contrary to Rule 14.33 of the Punjab Police Rules and Sections 86 and 87 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, amounting to a violation of statutory and departmental provisions governing the conduct and discipline of police personnel.

The order further states that the alleged acts amount to gross misconduct and indiscipline unbecoming of a member of a disciplined police force, warranting a detailed departmental inquiry under the Punjab Police Rules, the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007 and other applicable service rules. Pending completion of the inquiry, Inspector Vijay Kumar has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. His headquarters during the suspension period will remain at the 1st HPAP Battalion, Junga, and he will be entitled to subsistence allowance in accordance with the applicable rules. The suspension order also states that the decision was taken to prevent any possible influence on witnesses during the inquiry.

About 'Harmony of the Pines' Orchestra

Inspector Vijay Kumar is the leading face of Harmony of the Pines, the Himachal Pradesh Police orchestra established in 1996 to promote cultural activities and reduce stress among police personnel. The orchestra gained national recognition after securing third place in the television talent show Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan in 2022 and has since represented Himachal Pradesh at several national and international events, including performances in France, Italy, Canada, Singapore and Dubai. Revenue generated through official performances of the orchestra is deposited into the Police Welfare Fund.

Repeated attempts by ANI to obtain a response from senior Himachal Pradesh Police officials, including the Acting Director General of Police, Ashok Tiwari were unsuccessful as none was available for comment till the filing of this report. Inspector Vijay Kumar could also not be contacted despite repeated attempts, and his version on the allegations could not be immediately obtained.

The departmental inquiry will now examine whether Inspector Vijay Kumar violated service conduct rules by undertaking and monetising private musical activities without the mandatory approval of the competent authority.