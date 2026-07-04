PM Modi inaugurated the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery in Balotra, stating it will boost India's energy security, manufacturing, and employment. He termed the project, part of a Rs 1.06 lakh crore development push, a milestone for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the newly inaugurated HPCL Rajasthan Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra will strengthen India's energy security, boost domestic manufacturing, generate employment and accelerate economic transformation.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Inaugurated the integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical Complex, the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra today. This landmark project will strengthen India's energy security, boost domestic manufacturing, generate employment and accelerate economic transformation. The Prime Minister termed it another milestone in the journey towards self-reliant India. "It is another milestone in our journey towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district. During the event, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure and development projects across the state. He said the inauguration of the Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra marks a major step towards making Rajasthan self-reliant, adding that the project would generate employment and strengthen India's energy security.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration in Balotra, the Prime Minister informed that the new Airport Terminal was also inaugurated today in Jodhpur and said Rajasthan was visible through the architecture and interior of the new terminal.

Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Development Projects

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Balotra, Rajasthan, spanning multiple sectors, including petrochemicals, urban transport, railways, roads, renewable energy, and power transmission.

Refinery Project Details

The refinery project, developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government, has been built with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore. It has an annual refining capacity of 9 million metric tonnes and a petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 million metric tonnes. (ANI)