Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje hailed PM Narendra Modi for launching several development projects in the state, including the Jaipur Metro Phase II and a refinery. She said the PM had turned "Saturday into a day of gifts for Rajasthan".

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had turned "Saturday into a day of gifts for Rajasthan". "Whenever Rajasthan dreamt a dream, Modi ji turned it into reality," she said while addressing the gathering at the SMS Stadium Indoor Hall.

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Her remarks came after distributing appointment letters to newly recruited youth during a virtual programme held in Jaipur in connection with the foundation-laying ceremony for Phase II of the Jaipur Metro. Referring to the projects announced by the Prime Minister, Raje said PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the refinery project on January 16, 2018, and now inaugurated it. She also said the Prime Minister had inaugurated Jaipur's first Metro service on June 3, 2015, and now laid the foundation stone for Phase II of the Jaipur Metro. She informed that the project would further the vision of "Viksit Bharat-Viksit Rajasthan" and added that the initiative would give wings to the Prime Minister's "New India" mission.

Vasundhara Raje was welcomed by UDH Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, MP Manju Sharma, MLAs Kali Charan Saraf and Gopal Sharma, Metro Chairman Vaibhav Galriya, and Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak.

PM Modi Launches Major Development Projects

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also inaugurated India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Balotra and dedicated several railway, road and renewable energy projects to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi has also dedicated SJVN's 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Project and NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project to the nation. During the programme, the Prime Minister also distributed appointment letters to around 54,000 newly recruited candidates selected for various departments of the Rajasthan government.

Project Details

The Jaipur Metro Phase-II project will span 41 kilometres and include 36 stations along the North-South corridor.

The refinery project, developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government, has been built with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore. It has an annual refining capacity of 9 million metric tonnes and a petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 million metric tonnes.