A shirtless man allegedly entered the ladies' compartment of a Virar-Churchgate local at Kandivali on October 17, triggering a confrontation with women commuters. The video renewed concerns about passenger safety and intrusions into reserved coaches.

The Mumbai local witnessed a tense confrontation on Friday, October 16 / Saturday, October 17, after a man entered a ladies' compartment on a Virar-Churchgate-bound local, triggering panic and a tense exchange onboard on Saturday, October 17.

In a video shared by a woman commuter, a shirtless man was apparently creating a ruckus while standing near a seat, leaving other women commuters uncomfortable. Some passengers confronted him over his presence in the ladies' compartment. One woman gestured for the man to sit down, while the women left their seats and moved towards the door.

Since the Mumbai local is known for its crowded compartments, women commuters often rely on designated ladies' coaches for a safer and more comfortable journey. However, the latest incident, wherein a man allegedly entered the ladies' compartment, raises serious concern about passenger safety.

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How Did the Incident Unfold?

The Virar-Churchgate Mumbai Local has designated 4 ladies' compartments, where women commuters can travel peacefully without facing overcrowding or harassment from general compartments.

However, on October 17, as the train approached Kandivali station, the atmosphere inside the reserved coach became tense when passengers noticed the shirtless man creating a disturbance. Rather than simply moving to another coach at the next stop, the man's erratic behavior caused immediate distress among the women on board.

Along with a video shared by a woman commuter who was on the train at the time of the incident, she captioned:

“This man forcefully entered the ladies' compartment and was behaving aggressively. He had boarded at Kandivali on the 6:40 PM train from Virar.”

Since the ladies' compartment is reserved for women passengers on Mumbai Local, the incident has raised questions about the enforcement of railway rules and the safety of women commuters.

In recent months, several incidents involving men entering ladies' compartments and disturbing women commuters have raised concerns about safety on Mumbai's local trains.

Mumbai Local: Previous Incidents Involving Men In Ladies' Compartments

This was not the first time a ladies' compartment on a Mumbai local witnessed an unexpected incident, with previous cases involving men allegedly entering reserved coaches and causing distress to women commuters.

In February this year, an incident occurred when a man wearing a burqa was found travelling in a ladies' compartment on a Central Railway local bound for CSMT. Women passengers confronted him, and he reportedly jumped onto the tracks before the train reached Ghatkopar.

Three months later, in May 2026, a man was allegedly forced into a ladies' compartment at Bandra station and refused to leave despite repeated requests from passengers. The situation escalated when he reportedly became aggressive and pushed a woman while getting off at King's Circle station, raising concerns about women's safety on Mumbai local trains.

In September, a similar incident was reported on the CSMT-Kalyan AC local when an unclothed man was spotted in the ladies' compartment as the train reached Ghatkopar station. Now, the latest incident has once again sparked concerns over the safety of women commuters and the enforcement of rules governing access to ladies' compartments on Mumbai's suburban railway network.

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