Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has officially appointed and reassigned 81 AICC secretaries, designating specific functional roles and state responsibilities to strengthen the party organization with immediate effect.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Appoints 81 AICC Secretaries

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday announced the appointment and reassignment of 81 party functionaries as AICC Secretaries, with immediate effect. The decision was taken by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. According to the release, the secretaries have been attached to their respective states, Union Territories and functional responsibilities.

In the functional categories, Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi have been placed in the Office of the Congress President, while Vineet Punia and Ruchira Chaturvedi will handle Communication, Publicity and Media, including social and digital media. Arathi Krishna has been assigned to Indian Overseas Congress and Foreign Affairs. Nilesh Patel and Nitin Kumbalkar have been named for Joint Treasurer (Assets and Properties), Sushant Mishra and Manoj Tyagi for Administration, and Santosh Kolkunda for Training and Sandesh.

Uttar Pradesh gets the largest team of six secretaries, including Abhishek Dutt, Varun Choudhary, Kunal Choudhary, Jagdish Chander Jangid, Abdul Hannan and Sanjeev Arya. Four secretaries each have been appointed for Rajasthan, which includes Vishwa Vijay Singh, Porlak Kharte, Palak Verma and Manoj Bagri, and Maharashtra, which consists of UB Venkatesh, Rehana Rayaz Chisti, FH Jakkappanavar and Yogender Yogi. For Gujarat, Ramkishan Ojha, Subhashini Yadav, Hem Singh Shekhawat and Naresh Thakur are appointed, while in Karnataka, Netta D'Souza, Mohan Joshi, Syed Azmathullah Hussaini and Adv S Sarath are named. In Punjab, Hina Kaware, Ravindra Dalvi, Suraj Singh Thakur and Raj Kumar Maurya are appointed, and in Madhya Pradesh, Neetu Verma Soin, Pal Bhai Ambaliya, Dr. Ajay Kumar Paswan and Omveer Yadav will be at the helm. Anjali Nimbalkar has been appointed for Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Danish Abrar for Delhi. The party thanked 25 outgoing AICC Secretaries and Joint Secretaries for their contributions.