A BJP functionary in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been accused of misbehaving with a 15-year-old girl at a Garba event, prompting police to register an FIR against him.

A BJP functionary in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been accused of misbehaving with a 15-year-old girl at a Garba event, prompting police to register an FIR against him. The party has also issued a show-cause notice to the leader, seeking an explanation over his alleged conduct.

The accused, Kamal Chauhan, serves as the BJP's mandal president for Assembly constituency No. 2 in Indore. The incident allegedly took place on October 15 in the Heera Nagar police station area, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rubina Mizwani said on Saturday.

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According to the police, a case was registered following a complaint by the minor under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A video has surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Chauhan approaching the girl after becoming upset over something and pushing her.

Following the controversy, BJP's Indore unit president Sumit Mishra issued a show-cause notice to Chauhan, stating that his alleged conduct was inconsistent with the party's ideology and the responsibilities attached to his position.

The notice directed Chauhan to clarify his position within three days, warning that failure to respond could invite disciplinary action from the party.

The allegations are under investigation, and Chauhan has not been reported as arrested in connection with the case.