At least two people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries after a car travelling from Delhi to Mau crashed into a divider on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Saturday morning.

At least two people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries after a car travelling from Delhi to Mau crashed into a divider on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Saturday morning. The victims were returning home after attending a relative's wedding when the accident occurred.

The crash took place near kilometre 216.2 of the expressway at Ohni village, under the Tahbarpur police station area. The car reportedly went out of control and rammed into the divider before overturning in the same lane, leaving the vehicle badly damaged.

CCTV footage of the accident showed the car losing control before slamming into the divider. It is suspected that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the speeding vehicle to veer out of control. However, the exact cause of the crash is yet to be established.

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Azamgarh CO (Sagri) Deshraj Singh said five people were travelling in the car and all sustained injuries. They were rushed to the divisional hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The deceased were identified as Shadab, 52, a civil engineer from Sultanpur village under Ghosi police station, and his 83-year-old father, Khurshid Ahmad.

Shadab's wife, Asma Bano, 45, their 15-year-old daughter, Maira, and nine-year-old son, Adnan Ahmad, were also injured in the crash. The family was travelling from Haji Colony in Delhi's Jamia Nagar to their home in Mau district after attending a relative's wedding.

A rescue team from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) reached the accident site and shifted the injured to the divisional hospital. Asma Bano, Maira and Adnan were subsequently admitted to a private hospital. Adnan's condition was reported to be stable.