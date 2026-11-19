Kolkata Cyclone Alert: Cyclone Akvan is expected to approach the Odisha coast near Gopalpur on November 20, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall across South Bengal. Kolkata and neighbouring districts are also likely to experience rough weather

Cyclone Akvan is advancing over the west-central Bay of Bengal, raising concerns along the coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the powerful cyclonic system moved northwards at approximately 15 kmph over the six hours preceding the November 19 update.

The storm was positioned around 420 km east-southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, 400 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 490 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 550 km south of Puri. It was also located approximately 590 km east-northeast of Chennai.

The weather department has forecast that Cyclone Akvan will continue moving northwards and north-northwestwards. It is expected to cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Gopalpur by Friday afternoon, November 20.

At the time of crossing, the cyclone could generate sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 110 kmph.

South Bengal Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Forecast In Kolkata And Nearby Districts

The impact of Cyclone Akvan is expected to be felt across South Bengal over the next two days, with the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts.

According to the weather forecast, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore are likely to receive very heavy rainfall within a 24-hour period. Meanwhile, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Howrah are also under a heavy rainfall warning.

Other parts of South Bengal could experience spells of rain accompanied by gusty winds as the cyclonic system approaches the Odisha coast.

With the weather conditions expected to deteriorate, residents in coastal and low-lying areas should remain alert and follow official weather advisories.

Fishermen Advised To Stay Away From Sea, Cyclone Disrupts Odisha Activities

Authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until November 21 in view of the adverse weather conditions over the Bay of Bengal.

Odisha has already started experiencing the effects of the approaching cyclone. Puri reportedly witnessed rainfall from Wednesday, November 18, prompting local authorities to take precautionary measures.

The Gundicha Temple in Puri has been closed, while tourists have been advised against visiting the coastal town until November 22.

Cyclone Akvan has also begun affecting railway operations, with train services experiencing disruptions and changes to schedules.

With the system expected to cross the coast on November 20, authorities are closely monitoring its movement and potential impact on Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal.