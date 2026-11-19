Delhi's air quality worsened on Thursday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 280, keeping the capital in the 'poor' category. The rise came alongside a sharp increase in pollution linked to biomass burning and a drop in the morning temperature to 10.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded in the city so far this season.

The AQI stood at 232 on Wednesday and 204 on Tuesday, showing a steady deterioration over three days. The capital is now facing two seasonal changes at the same time: colder mornings and worsening air pollution.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System's real-time estimates, biomass burning was the biggest contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Thursday. Its share increased to 33.3% from 24% on Wednesday and 18% on Tuesday.

The system has forecast that Delhi's air quality could slip into the 'very poor' category on Friday and remain there until November 22. Its outlook for the following six days also indicates very poor air quality.