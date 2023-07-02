'Not right to politicise': Mayawati supports UCC, condemns BJP's 'forceful implementation'

It is reportedly said that the government could table a bill on implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the monsoon session of Parliament. The bill may be sent to the parliamentary standing committee which will hear views of various stakeholders on UCC.

Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati on Sunday (July 2) said that her party is not against implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Addressing the media, the BSP chief said, "The Uniform Civil Code is already mentioned in the constitution. But the constitution does not support imposing it. The BJP should have considered all the dimensions related to UCC."

"Our party (BSP) is not against the implementation of UCC but we do not support the way BJP is trying to implement Uniform Civil Code in the country. It is not right to politicise this issue and forcefully implement UCC in the country," the BSP chief said.

Mayawati also highlighted that if the same law applies to people of all religions in every case, then it will only strengthen the country.

This statement comes ahead of a discussion by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Uniform Civil Code on July 3.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh has backed the implementation of UCC. Several Congress leaders have questioned the BJP-led government over the move calling it "propaganda" ahead of the state Assembly election and 2024 General election.