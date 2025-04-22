The mortal remains of Pope Francis have been put on display in the Chapel of Casa Santa Marta, flanked by Swiss Guards holding vigil.

The first images of Pope Francis' mortal remains have been released, showing the pontiff lying in repose at the Chapel of Casa Santa Marta.

Flanked by solemn Swiss Guards standing vigil, the scene captures a moment of deep mourning within the Vatican. The Pope’s body, dressed in traditional papal vestments, rests in serene stillness as preparations for final rites begin.

The images mark the beginning of a global farewell to a spiritual leader who shaped modern Catholicism and global discourse with humility, reform, and compassion.

Pope Francis, the 266th leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on April 21, at the age of 88. According to his death certificate, released by the Vatican on Monday, the pontiff died of a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse. The official time of death was recorded at 7:35 a.m. (0535 GMT), in his private residence at Casa Santa Marta within the Vatican.

The Vatican also revealed that Pope Francis had been battling multiple underlying health issues. In addition to a recent bout of double pneumonia that had left him hospitalized for five weeks, he suffered from arterial hypertension, multiple bronchiectasis, and Type 2 diabetes — the latter not previously known to the public. He had narrowly recovered from acute respiratory failure during his hospitalization but succumbed weeks later.

The death certificate was signed by Professor Andrea Arcangeli, Director of Health for the Vatican City State.

As the news of his passing reverberated across the globe, world leaders offered heartfelt tributes to the Pope, recognizing his profound impact on spiritual life, global diplomacy, and humanitarian causes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Pope Francis “a beacon of compassion and justice,” adding, “India joins the world in mourning the loss of a moral voice who stood for peace and dignity.”

US President Donald Trump issued a statement saying, “Melania and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis. He was a spiritual giant and a courageous reformer who led the Church through turbulent times with grace.”

French President Emmanuel Macron described the Pope as “a conscience for the world,” hailing his efforts to champion environmental action and interfaith dialogue.

Condolences also poured in from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, German Chancellor Annalena Baerbock, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, each highlighting Pope Francis’ commitment to the poor, the planet, and peace.

As the Pope’s mortal remains lie in repose in the Chapel of Casa Santa Marta, flanked by Swiss Guards keeping solemn vigil, preparations are underway for the funeral rites and the beginning of the sacred conclave that will choose his successor. His passing marks the end of a historic and transformative papacy that redefined the Catholic Church’s role in the 21st century.