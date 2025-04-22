A drunk woman created chaos near Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, by stopping vehicles and riding away on a traffic cop’s scooter. The bizarre act, caught on camera, has gone viral, sparking outrage and concern.

A bizarre video from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has gone viral on social media, showing a woman, reportedly drunk, creating traffic mayhem on the Haridwar-Rishikesh highway near the sacred Har Ki Pauri.

The incident, which unfolded late Friday night, has sparked widespread public reaction ranging from ridicule to deep concern.

In the video, the woman, seemingly in her thirties, is seen suddenly stepping in front of fast-moving vehicles, forcing them to a screeching halt. Onlookers are heard gasping as she narrowly avoids being hit several times. The stunt caused a minor rear-end collision between two cars, although no injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses claim she damaged the windshield of a passing auto and came dangerously close to hurting herself and others. The chaos escalated when she flagged down a traffic policeman’s two-wheeler and, despite his objections, sat behind him and forced him to drive off with her.

According to sources, the woman had arrived in Haridwar from Rishikesh following a heated argument with her live-in partner, who works at a hotel in Tapovan.

The woman, originally from Kolkata, is divorced and currently resides in Rishikesh. Before reaching Haridwar, she reportedly had an altercation with a auto driver and smashed the vehicle's window in a fit of rage.

Multiple clips of the incident surfaced on Saturday, with one 50-second video gaining the most traction. It shows her attempting to enter an e-rickshaw as passersby film her. Some voices in the background can be heard asking, “What happened to her?” while others simply record the spectacle.

By the time police arrived from the nearby Rodibelwala outpost, the woman had already left—reportedly by hitching a ride. She later visited her partner's hotel, and the couple reportedly ended up at the Tapovan police post. However, the matter was transferred to IDPL police station in Rishikesh due to jurisdiction.

Her identity remains undisclosed as of now, and it is yet to be confirmed whether she was medically tested for alcohol consumption. Netizens have slammed her actions as dangerous and irresponsible, while others have voiced concern about her mental health and personal safety.

The incident has reignited debates about increasing public intoxication and lack of enforcement against disruptive behaviour.