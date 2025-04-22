As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft entered Saudi airspace, he received a ceremonial escort by the Saudi Air Force - a powerful symbol of honour, friendship, and growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft entered Saudi airspace, he received a ceremonial escort by the Saudi Air Force - a powerful symbol of honour, friendship, and growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

Saudi Air Force welcomed PM Modi by F15s of the Royal Saudi Air Force as Air India One operated by Indian Air Force entered Saudi Air Space on way to Jeddah.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This will be PM Modi's third visit to the country, following earlier visits to Riyadh in 2016 and 2019.

In an interview with Arab News, PM Modi said, "Our partnership has limitless potential. In a world full of uncertainties, our bond stands strong, as a pillar of stability."

Praising Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman's leadership, PM Modi called him "a strong advocate of our bilateral ties" and a visionary who has inspired global admiration through the reforms under Vision 2030.

"Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me. His insights, his forward-thinking vision, and his passion for fulfilling the aspirations of his people are truly remarkable," he said, Arab News reported.

Responding to a question about Saudi Arabia being India's fifth-largest trading partner, PM Modi highlighted the economic relationship as "old as the monsoon winds" between the two countries.

"Our economic ties are as old as the monsoon winds. Given the proximity of our nations and the complementarity of our economies, there is a natural connect. That is why even during global challenges, our trade ties have not just survived, but they have grown. While sectors like energy, agriculture and fertilisers are the main areas of our trade, efforts at diversification have borne fruits. Indian businesses and Saudi industry are building stronger connections," PM Modi told Arab News.