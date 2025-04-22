Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has once again stoked the ongoing institutional tussle, asserting that Parliament is supreme and accusing the judiciary—particularly the Supreme Court—of overstepping its constitutional boundaries.

Responding to criticism of his recent remarks questioning a top court order, Dhankhar defended his position, stating, “Every word spoken by a constitutional functionary is guided by the supreme national interest.”

His comments reflect growing concerns among sections of the political establishment about judicial overreach, particularly in matters involving the basic structure doctrine and the review of parliamentary legislation.