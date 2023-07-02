'Greatly disturbing': White House's official singer Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi

On June 21, Mary Millben captured the hearts of Indians with her performance of the National Anthem at the International Day of Yoga held at the UN Headquarters, where she paid tribute to Prime Minister Modi.

White House's official singer Mary Millben slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after listening to some of the speeches. In a video, the singer said that it is very hard for any country or its citizens to sign up or vote for a leader who does not speak well of his own country.

She also said that she finds it greatly disturbing that the Congress leader speaks negatively about India everywhere he goes, while stating that there is no greater leader than PM Modi who can strengthen US-India relations.

Monsoon rains: IMD issues 'Yellow' alert for Delhi; heavy rain in THESE states

On June 21, Mary Millben captured the hearts of Indians with her performance of the National Anthem at the International Day of Yoga held at the UN Headquarters, where she paid tribute to Prime Minister Modi.

Her mesmerizing performance and gesture of touching PM Modi's feet not only earned her admiration from the Indian community but also elevated her to a star status back in India.

Millben has had an illustrious career as a cultural ambassador and envoy of the US State Department. She is also the official singer for White House events and ceremonies.

Delhi: PWD demolishes Hanuman Temple, Dargah in Bhajanpura amid heavy security deployment

Throughout her journey, she has had the privilege of performing for several US presidents, including George W Bush, Barak Obama, Donald Trump, and now Joe Biden. With her unwavering love for India and Prime Minister Modi, Millben sees him as one of the world's greatest leaders, capable of addressing the global issue of attacks on faith.