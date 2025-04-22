At the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on 'One Nation One Election' debate, Bansuri Swaraj carried a bag with "National Herald Ki Loot" written on it, a jab at the Gandhis.

The tote bag made a dramatic return to the Parliament halls, as BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj boldly flaunted the bag aiming directly at the Congress. At the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on 'One Nation One Election' debate, Swaraj carried a bag with "National Herald Ki Loot" written on it, a jab at the Gandhis.

The move was interpreted as a sartorial retort to Priyanka Gandhi’s earlier fashion statements — where she had showcased bags supporting Bangladeshi minorities and Palestine.

National Herald case

On April 9, the ED filed a detailed prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, and others, alleging the laundering of a staggering Rs 5,000 crore.

With the Gandhis positioned as Accused No. 1 and 2, the chargesheet now sets the stage for potential criminal trials. The special MP/MLA court has scheduled April 25 as the next date to deliberate on whether to take cognisance of the ED's findings. Notably, Sonia and Rahul had previously moved court to have the ED proceedings quashed. Both leaders currently remain out on bail.

Congress has vehemently pushed back against the allegations, dismissing the case as a politically orchestrated campaign to discredit the party. Party leaders have called it a “clear misuse of the ED” and an example of “vendetta politics” by the ruling BJP.