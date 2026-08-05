A Bengaluru-based software engineer has gone viral after publicly sharing her JP Morgan salary package on X. Her detailed compensation breakdown sparked praise, curiosity and debate over whether salaries should be openly discussed online

A Bengaluru-based software engineer working at JP Morgan Chase has found herself at the centre of an online conversation after revealing the salary package she received as an Associate (SDE-2). The post, shared on X by user @Aayushiii, came after she was flooded with questions from engineering students and fresh graduates curious about the compensation offered for the role.

Explaining why she decided to share the details, she said that many aspiring engineers had reached out after seeing her earlier post about joining the company. Rather than replying to each message individually, she chose to publish the complete breakdown of her offer.

The screenshot she shared showed a fixed annual salary of ₹32 lakh. It also mentioned that there was no joining bonus, relocation allowance or stock grant. With a 10 per cent annual performance bonus, her estimated total compensation works out to ₹35.2 lakh a year, along with the company's standard employee benefits.

The post quickly caught the internet's attention

The salary breakdown spread rapidly across X, especially since it came just days after the engineer shared a photo from her first day at the JP Morgan office. The transparency struck a chord with many users, particularly students and job seekers trying to understand what leading tech companies offer.

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Several people congratulated her on landing the role, with many calling the package impressive for an SDE-2 position. One user wrote that the salary explained why she was unconcerned about earning money through X's creator programme, while another joked that the amount was enough to pay the salaries of six or seven people.

The discussion soon expanded beyond her offer, with users debating salaries, career growth and compensation in India's technology sector.

Not everyone supported making salary details public

While the post received plenty of praise, it also sparked a conversation about privacy. Some users felt that openly sharing compensation figures could create unnecessary comparisons or awkward situations at work.

A few pointed out that colleagues would now know exactly how much she earns, while others advised her to keep such financial information private. In their view, salary discussions are best handled discreetly rather than on social media.

At the same time, many defended her decision, arguing that salary transparency helps job seekers make informed career choices and negotiate better offers. As the debate continues online, one thing is clear—the engineer's post has reopened the conversation around whether discussing pay publicly is empowering or simply too personal.