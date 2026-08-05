Political drama reaches boiling point in Tamil Nadu as a top opposition leader makes a high-profile return following a whirlwind detention. All eyes now shift to the Chief Minister for a raw political response.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin made a triumphant entry into the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday morning, walking into the House to a rousing reception from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam lawmakers. The dramatic show of solidarity came less than twenty-four hours after police detained the former deputy chief minister over defamatory remarks against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan.

DMK legislators gathered near the assembly gates, raising loud slogans in support of their leader as he arrived for the ongoing Budget session. Stalin's arrival at Fort St. George marked the culmination of a tense ten-hour standoff between opposition cadres and state authorities. Police officers had taken the opposition leader into custody from his Neelankarai residence in Chennai on Tuesday morning following an FIR registered by the Thanjavur East police station.

He was transported nearly three hundred and fifty kilometers by road to Thanjavur for questioning before being released on station bail late Tuesday night. Upon his release, Stalin maintained that the police action was politically motivated and claimed his words were deliberately misrepresented through edited video clips.

The legal trouble stems from an address Stalin delivered during a DMK-led protest over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute in Thanjavur. While criticizing the state government for failing to secure vital water supplies, sections of the audience repeatedly interrupted his speech by chanting the name of actor Trisha Krishnan.

Stalin paused and made a remark that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and opposition parties like the BJP labeled a vulgar double entendre. The DMK firmly denied the accusations, insisting the comments strictly pertained to the Cauvery river issue rather than any individual.

Political Spotlight Shifts To Chief Minister Vijay

The incident triggered sharp political reactions across the southern state, prompting the TVK women's wing to file formal police complaints and petition the National Commission for Women demanding an unconditional apology.

Prominent leaders from several rival parties condemned the remarks as a reflection of declining standards in public discourse. Meanwhile, senior DMK functionaries framed the police detention as an obvious attempt by the ruling party to suppress legitimate questions regarding agricultural welfare and state water rights.