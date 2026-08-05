Opposition MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, marched in Parliament against Amit Shah over police action on CJP protestors. Priyanka slammed the govt, saying "this is a democracy, not a royal court," and demanded accountability for the crackdown.

The Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar in Parliament in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'police action' against CJP protestors on 20th July, the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement and other issues.

'This is a democracy, not a royal court'

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded strict accountability from the central government over the alleged police action agaisnt the student protestors, saying that those holding public office must take full responsibility for issuing orders to use force against young citizens.

Speaking to reporters, Vadra declared that India is a democratic country; "not someone's royal court," demanding to know who authorised the use of lathi charges and pellet guns. "Those holding public office have certain responsibilities toward the people. This is a democracy, not a dictatorship; it is not someone's royal court. Therefore, if incidents have occurred, if bullets have been fired at children, pellet guns have been used, tear gas has been deployed, or lathi charges have been ordered, then someone must be held accountable. Someone must have issued those orders, and they should take responsibility," she said.

Opposition Demands Shah's Statement in Parliament

Earlier on Tuesday, both the Houses in the Parliament witnessed repeated adjournments as the Opposition demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the July 20 students' protest.

Opposition parties have intensified their attack on Shah over the lathi-charge and alleged use of pellet guns by Delhi Police during the July 20 protest march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding accountability from the government and raising the issue repeatedly in Parliament.

Kharge Seeks PM, HM's Response

On Monday, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah come to Parliament and present the government's position on the recent student protest crackdown and alleged "missing funds."

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "We want the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to come to the House and present their views. What do they have to say? There is the issue of the missing funds. What is their position on it?"

Targeting the government over its handling of the July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar, Kharge alleged that excessive force had been used against demonstrators. "Students were beaten, pellet guns were used, tear gas was fired, and every possible measure was taken against them. Why did this happen? For what reason? Both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister should take responsibility and make statements in the House," he said. (ANI)