Noida's Supertech twin towers demolished: Over 100 families express relief as they return to home

After several hours of explosion, people are coming to the explosion site to witness the country's first-ever tower that was demolished into rubble. The place remains crowded as people are coming to take selfies with the rubble.

After weeks of planning to ensure a safe and successful demolition of the Supertech Noida twin tower, the task was finally accomplished and the evacuated families returned to their homes on Sunday night.

It is reported that over 100 families were evacuated from the residential buildings located near the now demolished Supertech twin towers in Noida. The two towers on Sunday at 2:30 pm turned into rubble in a 12 second show that was carefully choreographed and meticulously executed. It is also said that this was the biggest demolition of the country so far.

To ensure the safety of everyone, stray animals were also evacuated and over 5,000 people from Emerald Court and ATS Village societies were evacuated before the demolition of the twin towers.

News agency PTI reported that residents are happy that their houses are safe except the presence of some foul smell that may go away after some time.

One of the residents informed PTI that four towers near now demolished buildings haven't received any gas supply yet.

"We returned at 9 pm and there was no damage to our houses. There is just a foul smell in the basement of our buildings, most likely of the explosives." said Aarti Koppula, Bluestone resident and RWA member

"They have been informed that the gas supply will be restored by tomorrow. Rest is alright. There is no damage at all," Koppula said.

According to various news reports, police were deployed near the building residents to ensure the safety of neighbouring building residents. It also barricaded the area around the collapsed building.

At the time of demolition, the peak noise reached 101.2 decibels and a large cloud of dust raised immediately after the destruction.

About 3,700 kg of explosives were brought from Haryana to execute the demolition. The explosive was a mixture of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.