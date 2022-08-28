Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No deviation...': Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech on Supreme Court order

    

    'No deviation...': Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech on Supreme Court order
    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    With just hours before India sees the demolition of twin towers, real estate giant Supertech on Sunday claimed that there was "no deviation from the building plan". In a statement before the Apex and Ceyane in the Emerald Society are razed in Noida, the real estate developer highlighted, "No deviation from the building plan was made and the building was constructed after making full payment to the Noida Authority."

    Earlier, in 2009, the two towers were approved by the authority, the real estate giant  said, stressing that Uttar Pradesh's building bylaws - prevailing at that time - were strictly followed.

    Also read: Supertech twin tower demolition: Detail guide on traffic diversion, alternative routes for August 28

    However, the Supreme Court said that it "has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers."

    Underlining that it respects the order of the top court, the firm further said that it had awarded the "work of demolition to a world renowned agency, Edifice Engineering, who have expertise in carrying out safe demolition of high-rise buildings."

    Also read: Supertech twin tower demolition: Flat owners to be refunded in full

    Asserting that the delivery of 70,000 units to home buyers has already been completed, it further gave an assurance - The top court's order "will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue and we are committed to complete construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the schedule time," it underlined.

    Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court had sought a timeline by October for the disbursal of refund of money to the homebuyers. The demolition of the towers was ordered last year in an SC order, as the affected homebuyers - who had invested in apartments in the under-construction project - were promised full refund with 12% interest.

    A legal battle over the project - accused of violation of building norms - had seen several senior citizens on the frontlines.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
