Noida's Supertech twin towers fall; 9-year-old battle ends in demolition (WATCH)

On Saturday, the Noida Police commissionerate issued an advisory, on the eve of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city, asking the media personnel to station at the designated place for the media coverage, while also making sure to bring an ID card of the organisation.

Supertech's twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh were finally demolished on Sunday (Augusut 28) at 2:30pm, ending the nine-year saga. The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

The Supreme Court gave the nod for the demolishion of twin towers with explosives.

Earlier, in 2009, the two towers were approved by the authority, the real estate giant said, stressing that Uttar Pradesh's building bylaws - prevailing at that time - were strictly followed.

However, the Supreme Court said that it "has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers."

Underlining that it respects the order of the top court, the firm further said that it had awarded the "work of demolition to a world renowned agency, Edifice Engineering, who have expertise in carrying out safe demolition of high-rise buildings."

Asserting that the delivery of 70,000 units to home buyers has already been completed, it further gave an assurance - The top court's order "will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue and we are committed to complete construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the schedule time," it underlined.

Earlier on Sunday, traffic was restricted on key Noida routes as the city geared up to demolish the illegally-constructed Supertech Twin Towers in the Sector 93A area of the city.