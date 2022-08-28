Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noida's Supertech twin towers fall; 9-year-old battle ends in demolition (WATCH)

    On Saturday, the Noida Police commissionerate issued an advisory, on the eve of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city, asking the media personnel to station at the designated place for the media coverage, while also making sure to bring an ID card of the organisation.

    Noida's Supertech twin towers' 9-year-old battle comes to end with demolition: Watch video AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    Supertech's twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh were finally demolished on Sunday (Augusut 28) at 2:30pm, ending the nine-year saga. The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

    The Supreme Court gave the nod for the demolishion of twin towers with explosives.

    Watch the video here: 

    Also read: Supertech twin tower demolition: Detail guide on traffic diversion, alternative routes for August 28

    On Saturday, the Noida Police commissionerate issued an advisory, on the eve of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city, asking the media personnel to station at the designated place for the media coverage, while also making sure to bring an ID card of the organisation.

    Earlier, in 2009, the two towers were approved by the authority, the real estate giant  said, stressing that Uttar Pradesh's building bylaws - prevailing at that time - were strictly followed.

    Also read: Supertech twin tower demolition: Flat owners to be refunded in full

    However, the Supreme Court said that it "has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers."

    Underlining that it respects the order of the top court, the firm further said that it had awarded the "work of demolition to a world renowned agency, Edifice Engineering, who have expertise in carrying out safe demolition of high-rise buildings."

    Also read: 'No deviation...': Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech on Supreme Court order

    Asserting that the delivery of 70,000 units to home buyers has already been completed, it further gave an assurance - The top court's order "will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue and we are committed to complete construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the schedule time," it underlined.

    The demolition of the Apex and Ceyane towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

    Earlier on Sunday, traffic was restricted on key Noida routes as the city geared up to demolish the illegally-constructed Supertech Twin Towers in the Sector 93A area of the city.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'No deviation...': Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech on Supreme Court order AJR

    'No deviation...': Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech on Supreme Court order

    Mann ki Baat key highlights: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Poshan Maah' AJR

    Mann ki Baat key highlights: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Poshan Maah'

    Mann ki Baat: 'This Independence Day, we saw collective might of nation', says PM Modi AJR

    Mann ki Baat: 'This Independence Day, we saw collective might of nation', says PM Modi

    Sonali Phogat death case: Goa police arrest drug dealer, 5 arrests in 2 cases so far AJR

    Sonali Phogat death case: Goa police arrest drug dealer, 5 arrests in 2 cases so far

    Pakistan floods: Officials issue 'very high' level warning, death toll tops 1,000 AJR

    Pakistan floods: Officials issue 'very high' level warning, death toll tops 1,000

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Pakistan players to sport black armbands during match against India to support flood victims-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Pakistan players to sport black armbands; here's why

    Exclusive: Kannada star Raghu Shivamogga talks about South movies making waves in Bollywood and more RBA

    Exclusive: Kannada star Raghu Shivamogga talks about South movies making waves in Bollywood and more

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's song 'Maja Mare Mein Turba Gahanwa' song goes VIRAL (WATCH) RBA

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's song 'Maja Mare Mein Turba Gahanwa' song goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    'No deviation...': Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech on Supreme Court order AJR

    'No deviation...': Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech on Supreme Court order

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Will the break from cricket allow Virat Kohli to get back into run-scoring? Mohammad Kaif verdicts-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Will the break from cricket allow Kohli to get back into run-scoring?

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon