BRS Working President KTR slammed the Telangana Congress govt, accusing CM Revanth Reddy of having 'zero understanding' of river water issues and ministers of being 'dangerously ignorant', while also alleging diversionary tactics.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of having "zero understanding" of river water issues and branding the irrigation ministers as "dangerously ignorant", an official press note said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a felicitation meeting of newly elected Sarpanches, Deputy Sarpanches and Ward Members at the BRS party office in Nalgonda, KTR congratulated the grassroots representatives and said their victory has infused renewed confidence and energy into the party.

KTR alleged that the Congress government is indulging in diversionary politics and case dramas only because it has failed to answer the serious questions raised by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on irrigation projects and governance. "You are the Home Minister as well. If you have courage, come forward and speak directly instead of hiding behind chit-chats and leaks," KTR said.

KTR slams govt's handling of Krishna waters

Coming down heavily on the Congress government's handling of Krishna river waters, KTR said the Chief Minister lacks even basic knowledge of river water management. He ridiculed irrigation ministers for admitting they were unprepared to answer questions on water issues and for making absurd statements, accusing them of misleading the public while remaining completely disconnected from farmers' needs.

KTR asserted that while KCR has been strongly advocating for Telangana's rightful share of Krishna water, the Congress government lacks both the competence and the courage to respond. He accused the government of deliberately obstructing key irrigation projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

'Betrayal of Telangana's interests'

"When BRS completed 90 per cent of the work, this government has wasted two years without completing even the remaining 10 per cent," he said, adding that failure to submit DPRs and attempts to reduce project scope amount to betrayal of Telangana's interests.

Challenge to hold cooperative society elections

On cooperative societies, KTR challenged the Congress government to immediately conduct elections if it truly believes it has done justice to farmers. He alleged that the government is afraid of facing elections amid public anger and is instead filling posts through nominated positions. "If elections are held, farmers will teach Congress a fitting lesson," he warned.

Allegations of unfulfilled promises

KTR said widespread anger among farmers and agricultural labourers is already evident in recent Sarpanch election results. He accused the government of abandoning promises to tenant farmers, such as Rythu Bandhu, and to farm labourers, including financial assistance, as well as other welfare commitments, and of using leaked cases against KCR to divert attention from these failures.

BRS vows to continue fight for farmers

Calling upon party cadres, KTR urged them to remain focused like Arjuna aiming at the bird's eye, with complete attention on questioning the Congress government over its unfulfilled "420 promises". He made it clear that BRS will not be intimidated by threats or cases and will continue its fight in the public domain until justice is delivered to Telangana's farmers. (ANI)