'Main bhi BJP join karne wali hu': Urfi Javed slams politician Chitra Wagh for filing a complaint against her

Urfi Javed has lashed out against BJP leader Chitra Wagh on social media. She has set the record straight from her side and spoken only facts.

While trolling is a part of the celebrity culture nowadays. Sometimes even a small comment or statement uttered by any troll is enough to spark off a war of words on social media. This war often happens between a celebrity and politicians nowadays. Something similar also happened here.

It so happened that a BJP leader named Chitra Wagh said that Urfi Javed, the TV personality, deserves to be in jail because of her bold and quirky fashion sense. She also added how it signifies a wrong message to today's youth and demanded that Urfi must get arrested and put inside a jail for indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai. Feeling miffed and angered by the same, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and posted a series of two notes.

Bigg Boss OTT fame fearless and bold TV fashion icon Urfi Javed has opened up on the police complaint filed against her by BJP leader Chitra Wagh. Urfi shared two Instagram Stories where she opened up on the police complaint filed against her. She spoke about getting suicidal after seeing the police complaint.

TV icon Urfi shared two Instagram Stories where she opened up on the police complaint filed by Chitra Wagh. She re-shared a post by the renowned paparazzo account in her first story. Pointing out at Chitra Wagh, Urfi wrote, "She is the same lady who was shouting for SANJAY RATHODS arrest when she was in NCP, then her husband was caught taking bribe, to save her husband she joined BJP and uske baad Sanjay or Chitra kaafi acche dost ban gaye. Mai bhi Bas BJP join karne wali hu. Then we will be best of friends."

The actress also shared a second Story where she spoke about getting suicidal. She wrote, "I know it's dangerous of a feat to think about uploading stuff against POLITICIANS. But then these people are making me suicidal anyways. So, either I kill myself. Or say my mind and get killed by them. But again ! hi. I didn't start this. I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no fucking reason."

Earlier, the BJP leader, Chitra Wagh, took to her Twitter handle and had tweeted, "What's happening in Mumbai? Does the Mumbai Police have any IPC/CRPC sections to stop this woman who is openly indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai? Arrest her as soon as possible." She added, "On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion."

