President Droupadi Murmu prorogued Parliament after the winter session concluded. Both Houses recorded over 100% productivity, passing eight bills, including key financial legislation, amid sharp debates and cooperation on electoral reforms.

President Droupadi Murmu has prorogued the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after the conclusion of the winter session of Parliament. The buget session of Parliament next year will begin with address by the President to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. "Lok Sabha which commenced its Sixth Session on the 1st December, 2025 has been prorogued by the Hon'ble President on December 23, 2025," a release said.

Productive Session with Over 100% Output

Parliament passed eight bills during the relatively short winter session, with the opposition and treasury benches engaging in sharp exchanges on some of the legislation and during debates on electoral reforms and the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Unlike the monsoon session of Parliament, which saw almost daily adjournments over opposition demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the government and opposition parties reached an understanding for holding a discussion on electoral reforms.

The result was a productive session, with some sharp interventions, and both Houses saw over 100 per cent productivity. Some key bills were passed.

This was the first session presided over by CP Radhakrishnan as Rajya Sabha Chairman. The two Houses also saw a heated debate on the SHANTI Bill.

Lok Sabha recorded 110 per cent productivity, and Rajya Sabha recorded 121 per cent productivity.

Key Legislations and Financial Agenda

The Winter Session was heavy on the financial agenda with several key legislations passed, including the bill to amend insurance laws, the Appropriation Bills and Health Security se National Security Cess Bill.

The session, which began on December 1, was adjourned sine die on December 19. During the session, 10 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and eight Bills were passed by the upper House of Parliament. The two Houses passed eight bills during the session which had 15 sittings.

The financial and related bills passed by the two Houses include Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, The Appropriation(No.4) Bill, 2025, Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and and Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025. (ANI)