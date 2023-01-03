Urfi Javed in trouble again? Maharashtra BJP leader files police complaint against Uorfi on New Year 2023

"There is literally no article in the Constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, nudity defers from person to person. Unless my nipples and my vagina are seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention," Urfi Javed slammed Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh, who filed a police complaint against her.

Urfi Javed, a fashionista, celebrated the New Year 2023 with her pals in great style. However, a police report filed against her on New Year's Day has only exacerbated her pre-existing problems. On New Year's Eve, the social media celebrity revealed on Twitter that a police complaint had been made against her.



Chitra Wagh, a Maharashtra BJP politician, has filed a police case against Urfi. Chitra allegedly met with the Mumbai police commissioner on New Year's Eve to urge punishment against Urfi for wandering the streets of Mumbai in exposing clothing.



Chitra Wagh later tweeted, “Met Mumbai’s honourable Commissioner of Police and also met the Joint Commissioner Law and Order and demanded immediate legal action to be taken against who roams the streets of Mumbai exhibiting a lewd and lascivious display of her body in public places.”



Urfi also took to her Twitter handle to slam Chitra Wagh and wrote, “Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Bc asli kaam nahin hai in politicians k pass? Are these politicians, lawyers dumb?”



“There is literally no article in the Constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, nudity defers from person to person. Unless my (private parts) are seen, you can’t send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention,” she added.



“I got some better ideas for you Chitra Wagh, how about doing something against humanity trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance bars which are still very much there. How about something against illegal prostitution which again exists everywhere in Mumbai,” her tweet read.



While some netizens came out in her support, others also blamed her for excess vulgarity. “More power to you dear Urfi,” a user wrote, while another commented, “Queen! Chitra Wagh is too frustrated and has no real work.”



Another user wrote, “Tell, Chitra Wagh to file case against Kangana Ranaut first.” In another tweet, Urfi shared ‘New Year’ greetings with everyone with the exception of the BJP leader. “Happy New year to everyone except Chitra Wagh,” she said.



About the controversy

On January 1, 2023, Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh met with Mumbai police commissioner and sought action against Uorfi Javed. She complained about the TV actress for walking about Mumbai in exposing clothing. Chitra Wagh also ordered that Uorfi Javed cease publicly flaunting the female body.

In her letter addressed to the Commissioner, Chitra Wagh wrote, “The actress Uorfi Javed’s display of her body on the street has become a topic of discussion on social media.”

