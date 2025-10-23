Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that the law and order situation in the state has improved after his government came to power in November 2005, given that there is "no Hindu-Muslim conflict".

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that the law and order situation in the state has improved after his government came to power in November 2005, given that there is "no Hindu-Muslim conflict". He said that the situation earlier was such that people were unable to step outside their homes after evening. Addressing a public rally here, Kumar stated that his government has worked relentlessly to establish the rule of law in Bihar and carried out development works over the past 20 years.

"On November 24, 2005, our government was formed, and since then, we have been engaged in establishing the rule of law and development work in the state for 20 years. What was the situation before our government? It was very bad. People could not step out of their homes after evening. Whose government was it then? There was conflict in society and communal riots. There was a lack of education, healthcare, roads, and electricity," the Bihar CM said. He further stated that there is no atmosphere of fear in Bihar, even since his party formed the government.

"As soon as our government came to power, development work has been underway. There is no atmosphere of fear or apprehension of any kind. Bihar now has peace, love and brotherhood. Pehele kitna Hindu Muslim jhagda hota tha. We started the gherabandi (encirclement) of graveyards. There's no conflict now. Miscreants used to enter Hindu temples at night and cause mischief. After 2016, Hindu temples more than 60 years old were fenced to stop the incidents of robbery," Kumar said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Upendra Prasad stated that people are supporting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) because they are content with the work done by the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government in Bihar.

"The people are supporting NDA because they are content with the state government's work. Expectations are only from those who deliver. The people have seen Bihar before 2005. The people here understand that from the Bihar of the past and the change that has happened today, there is hope for the future as well," Prasad, BJP candidate from Gurua assembly constituency, told ANI.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

