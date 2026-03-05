Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi thanked the party leadership for his Rajya Sabha renomination from Telangana. The party also nominated Vem Narender Reddy from Telangana and fielded candidates from Himachal, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday thanked the Congress leadership after he was renominated by the party for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections and said he was overwhelmed with the support and affection given to him in the past two years. "I am proud, I am extremely happy that I am nominated another time for the Rajya Sabha seat from this great state of Telangana. I am overwhelmed by the love and affection showered upon me and the support given to me in the last two years. I hope and trust that will continue and increase. I want to thank the Congress party, its top leadership, the Congress president, former president Sonia ji, Rahul ji... I look forward to serving the state with renewed zeal, energy and enthusiasm," Singhvi told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress fields six for Rajya Sabha

Apart from Singhvi, advisor to the Telangana Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Phulo Devi Netam, Karamvir Singh Boudh, Anurag Sharma, and M Christopher Tilak were also nominated by Congress party for Rajya Sabha. Singhvi has been re-nominated as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate from Telangana, along with Narender Reddy. Meanwhile, Anurag Sharma, Phulo Devi Netam, Karamvir Boudh and Christopher Tilak have been fielded from Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Vem Narender Reddy, who is considered a close aide to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, expressed gratitude towards the Congress high command upon being nominated by the party to contest the Rajya Sabha elections. "My heartfelt thanks to the honorable Sonia Gandhi for announcing me as the Congress Party's Rajya Sabha candidate, to the Congress Party National President Mallikarjun Kharge, to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, to AICC Secretary KC Venugopal, to MP Priyanka Gandhi, to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to Congress Affairs In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, to PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and to the Congress Party High Command," Reddy wrote on X.

Election Schedule and Details

The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm. According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The last date of nominations is Thursday, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. (ANI)