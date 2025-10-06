Bihar gears up for a high-stakes assembly election as Nitish Kumar seeks to retain power, Tejashwi Yadav fights to expand his coalition, and Prashant Kishor emerges as a game-changer. Who will win the hearts of Bihar voters this November?

As Bihar approaches its assembly elections this November, the state feels charged with a rare mix of anticipation and uncertainty. Markets hum, streets bustle, and tea stalls reverberate with conversations — everyone seems to have an opinion on the big question: will Nitish Kumar, a familiar figure in Bihar politics since 2005, continue to enjoy the trust of voters, or will Tejashwi Yadav finally break through, reshaping the political map? The answer could define Bihar for years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nitish Kumar and the NDA: Experience vs Challenges

Nitish Kumar has been at the helm of Bihar politics since 2005, commanding a coalition that includes a stronger-than-ever BJP. The alliance has a proven numerical edge over the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, which counts Congress and the Left among its allies.

Yet, questions about Kumar’s health persist. While the NDA is confident of retaining its social coalition, the verdict from voters will decide whether Kumar continues as the state’s talismanic leader or whether Tejashwi Yadav, following in his father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s footsteps, can finally break the NDA’s grip.

Opposition’s Gamble: Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor

The RJD, as the principal opposition force, is trying to expand its footprint beyond its traditional strongholds among Muslims and Yadavs. Tejashwi Yadav’s strategy includes fielding a significant number of candidates from Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), who often hold the balance of power and have historically leaned towards the NDA.

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has emerged as the X factor. His Jan Suraaj Party projects itself as an alternative to the two dominant coalitions, focusing on governance and corruption issues rather than building a caste-based social coalition. His efforts have brought attention to the fledgling party, though whether it will gain enough traction remains uncertain.

The SIR Debate: A Referendum on Electoral Rolls

This election also doubles as a test of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls, a move opposed by Congress and other opposition leaders. Rahul Gandhi led a two-week-long “Voter Adhikar Yatra” in Bihar to campaign against the SIR, claiming potential collusion between the EC and the ruling alliance.

The BJP-led NDA has defended the SIR, calling it necessary to identify infiltrators and dismissing opposition protests as vote bank politics. Whether the campaign against SIR resonates with voters will be revealed at the ballot box.

Social Arithmetic: The Battle of Communities

Bihar’s politics is deeply shaped by caste dynamics. Kumar himself hails from the Kurmi community, and his coalition enjoys the support of Kushwahas and Kurmis alongside Scheduled Castes and women voters. The NDA hopes to leverage welfare measures like Rs 10,000 cash transfers to nearly one crore women, along with development projects targeting youth, to maintain voter loyalty.

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, is attempting to expand its reach among EBCs and other communities beyond its core Muslim-Yadav support. The success of this strategy will determine whether Tejashwi can replicate or exceed the political legacy of his father.

Alliances Old and New

This election has seen interesting realignments:

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, has rejoined the NDA after walking out in 2020.

Upendra Kushwaha, formerly heading a front with BSP and AIMIM, is also part of the ruling coalition.

Mukesh Sahni, previously with the NDA, has joined the RJD camp.

These moves have reshaped the electoral battlefield, adding further complexity to both coalitions’ strategies.

NDA’s Winning Formula: Leadership and Governance

The NDA believes its combination of strong leadership, welfare schemes, and the enduring appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar gives it an edge. Critics argue that Kumar may be nearing the end of his tenure, but NDA leaders insist he will lead the next government if the alliance wins.

Poll Dates and Final Verdict

Bihar’s assembly election will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. In a state where elections are often decided by razor-thin margins, this year’s contest promises a high-stakes battle, shaped by coalition politics, caste dynamics, campaign strategies, and public perception of governance.

The question remains: will the opposition’s fresh strategy break the NDA’s long-standing dominance, or will Bihar once again reaffirm its faith in Nitish Kumar and the ruling alliance? Voters will have the final say.