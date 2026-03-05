Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the NDA's seat-sharing deal is final, awaiting central approval. The announcement came as three suspended Congress MLAs joined the BJP, boosting the ruling party ahead of the Assembly elections.

Assam NDA Seat-Sharing Finalised

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday stated that the seat-sharing arrangement between the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance partners in Assam has been settled. The Chief Minister noted that the finalised arrangement is currently pending a formal review by the party's Central Parliamentary Board, and a formal announcement will take 2-4 days.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to reporters, said, "Last night, we have completed our discussions with the Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Forum, and Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Committee. As far as the NDA is concerned, our talks on seat sharing are now complete. However, we will need approval from the Central Parliamentary Board. Therefore, it will take 2-4 days for the formal announcement."

Congress MLAs Join BJP

While welcoming the new members, the Chief Minister further said, "Today, 3 Congress MLAs have joined our party. This is a big day for the BJP. I am sure this reflects the growing popularity of the BJP and the respect people have for Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Meanwhile, 3 suspended Assam Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Basanta Das, and Sashi Kanta Das joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the State BJP headquarters in Guwahati in the presence of state party president Dilip Saikia, ahead of the Assembly elections.

Congress leaders switching to the BJP ahead of the polls is likely to mount trouble for the party, especially after last month, former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the ruling party.

BJP Leaders Welcome New Members

Union Minister of State (MoS) Pabitra Margherita told ANI, "Leaders and functionaries from other parties, especially Congress, are joining the BJP today. They are showing their support for our ideology."

Further, Margherita said that Congress's list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections lacks "freshness."

Congress Announces Assembly Election Candidates

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday announced its list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections. According to an official release, the list includes Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat), Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Gauripur, Markline Marak from Goalpara West (ST), Girish Baruah from Bongaigaon, Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta (SC), and Ramen Singh Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST). (ANI)