BJP leader Nitin Nabin will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, an event hailed as a 'matter of pride' for the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also reported to be attending the nomination filing in Patna.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Syed Shahnawaz on Thursday said that the party leader Nitin Nabin will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Bihar today, calling it a matter of pride for the state.

"Today, BJP's national president Nitin Nabin will file his nomination. He is the pride of Bihar, and he is going to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. This is a matter of joy for all of us," said Shahnawaz.

Earlier, Nitin Nabin on Thursday morning offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of filing his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Amit Shah to Attend Nomination

According to BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also reported to participate in the nomination filing of newly elected BJP President Nitin Nabin and other party leaders for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar. Saraogi told ANI, "HM Amit Shah and National President Nitin Nabin are arriving at around 12 pm and will participate in the nominations of all the NDA leaders. These nominations will take place between 1:30 and 2 pm."

NDA Announces Candidates for Biennial Polls

Along with Nitin Nabin, the party has selected Shivesh Kumar as a candidate from Bihar. In Assam, Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan have been nominated, while Laxmi Verma will contest from Chhattisgarh. Haryana's candidate is Sanjay Bhatia. Odisha will see Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar representing the party, and Rahul Sinha has been chosen from West Bengal.

In Maharashtra, NDA announced Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief Ramdas Athawale, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, Ramrao Wadkute and Maya Chitaman Ivnate as its candidates.

Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Move

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also confirmed that he will be heading to the Rajya Sabha and will file his nomination in the current cycle of elections. The 75-year-old further said that the new Cabinet would have his full support.

Nitish Kumar posted on X, "For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity. For this, I have expressed my gratitude to you many times in the past as well. From the very beginning of my parliamentary journey, there has been a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance."