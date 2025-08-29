Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condemned the use of indecent language in an alleged video against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally, and stated it as "extremely unbecoming,"

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condemned the use of indecent language in an alleged video against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally, and stated it as "extremely unbecoming,"



"The use of indecent language against the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Rights Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely unbecoming, and I condemn it.," the post read.

Meanwhile, the man accused of hurling abuses in the video was arrested today by the Darbhanga Police, stated Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the opposition parties taking out the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' over alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, and said that such remarks were an insult to 140 crore Indians.

"He (PM Modi) is the world's most popular leader now. This undignified language from the INDIA bloc platform is an insult to 140 crore Indians. The people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply. No civilised society can accept such language. Congress and RJD leaders should apologise for this," Adityanath told reporters.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also took on the INDIA bloc parties over alleged derogatory remarks during their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga. He termed them an insult to the country's women.

"I condemn the words used by someone against the late mother of PM Modi, from the stage of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of the INDI bloc. This shows the ideology of the INDI bloc, which never existed in Indian democracy, and it is an insult to all the women of the country. The country will not tolerate this," Sawant told ANI. Meanwhile, BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu has filed a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, calling for putting a stop to the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the poll-bound state.

In turn, the Opposition party has hit back, saying that the BJP is "raising 'irrelevant' issues to distract from the real ones.

