J&K leaders Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti slammed the Centre's silence on the West Asia conflict, condemning the US for killing Iran's leader. Abdullah warned of a 'World War' as protests sparked in J&K over Khamenei's demise.

Farooq Abdullah criticises Centre, warns of 'World War'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday criticised the Centre, asking the government to issue a statement on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Condemning the United States over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayotollah Ali Khamenei, Farooq Abdullah said that Washington did the same in Venezuela by capturing former President Nicolas Maduro. Abdullah told reporters, "The Indian government should be giving a statement on this. America has attacked an independent nation, and it is wrong. They did the same with Venezuela. This conflict will impact the entire world because another World War might possibly start. The Muslims are angered by this, and they are protesting."

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to leaders of the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar and also called for dialogue and diplomacy in West Asia, the Centre is yet to issue a statement on Khamenei's demise. The conflict in West Asia began after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures.

Protests in J&K, security on high alert

Khamenei's death has sparked demonstrations by members of the Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir and several other states across the country. Today, security remained on high alert around Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar for the second day as a precautionary measure following the protests.

Mehbooba Mufti slams govt's 'silence'

In the Union Territory, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehmooba Mufti has also slammed the central government for not condemning the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. Mufti also burned posters of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu while raising posters of Khamenei to protest the death of the supreme leader during the conflict.

Speaking to the media, she said, "As you know that last 5-6 days, Israel and the US are attacking Iran, in which the Supreme Leader was also killed. After that, there was grief and anger among the people, which they tried expressing. That resulted in thousands being kept behind jail, many including females."

Mufti further stated that she is unable to understand the stance of the government. "The leadership in Delhi has not condemned this attack nor condoled the people of Iran," she stated. (ANI)