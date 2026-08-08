A viral video shows a man having a loud FaceTime conversation on a crowded boat, making other passengers uncomfortable. The incident, posted on X, has sparked a widespread online debate about the decline of public etiquette and proper phone manners in shared spaces. Many users shared similar experiences of disruptive behavior in public.

A man's loud FaceTime conversation during a crowded boat ride left fellow passengers visibly uncomfortable, with a video of the incident reigniting a familiar debate on public etiquette and phone manners. Nikhil Saini, a user on X, posted the video and chastised the passenger for talking loudly without earbuds in front of dozens of others.

In the video, a man was seen FaceTiming someone while sitting in the center of a crowded boat and holding up his phone. He seemed absorbed in the discussion the whole journey, laughing and talking loudly enough for everyone to hear. As the conversation went on, a number of people were observed looking at him, exchanging glances, and clearly responding to the commotion, while others appeared to be ignoring the situation.

Saini expressed sympathy for individuals who had been taught fundamental etiquette and were reluctant to even answer conventional phone calls loudly in public, saying in the caption that some people had "next-level confidence" to have noisy video chats in public without any consideration for those around them.

The video attracted a lot of attention on the internet, with many viewers claiming that the episode showed a rising disrespect for public decorum.

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Loud phone conversations have grown more prevalent in public locations including restaurants, waiting rooms and public transportation, according to many users.

Numerous users had similar encounters with noisy phone conversations in public. One observer remembered seeing a woman in a movie theatre carry on a noisy phone call even after the film had started.

Another questioned the reasons behind certain people's actions, stating that they found it incomprehensible that anybody would take pride in speaking loudly in public.