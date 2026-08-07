A dramatic confrontation between two tuskers near the Kangsabati River in West Bengal stunned local residents. The elephants engaged in a prolonged battle, locking tusks and trumpeting loudly, as onlookers filmed the rare sight before Forest Department officials arrived to manage the situation.

A dramatic face-off between two tuskers near the banks of the Kangsabati River in West Bengal left locals stunned, as the massive elephants locked tusks in a prolonged battle. Residents of the Satpathi neighbourhood saw the two elephants rushing at one another, loudly trumpeting, and causing terror in the neighbourhood.

The muscular tuskers pushed and confronted one another close to the riverside for a long amount of time. A number of locals gathered close to the scene to see the elephants' battle as news of the strange sight spread. Many spectators watched the enormous beasts' movements from a distance while filming the exciting meeting on their phones.

The two tuskers were seen on camera confronting each other while forcefully pushing and repeatedly ramming their heads into one another. The people gathered around the elephants were terrified by their loud trumpeting and violent actions; while the elephants continued their fierce combat, numerous onlookers could be heard yelling.

For several minutes, the elephants seemed to be locked in combat, pushing against one another with their tusks and trunks. The audience watched the strong beasts fight in the open from a distance while the fight went on. After a while, the tuskers ceased fighting and dispersed, moving in various directions in the direction of the gathering spot.

Officials from the Forest Department were notified of the issue and promptly arrived at the location. In order to avert any unfavourable incidents, the crew observed the tuskers' movements and intervened to make sure that visitors avoided the elephants.

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Residents were advised by the department to keep a safe distance from wild animals and to avoid crowding them, as such close interactions might endanger both people and elephants. The elephants were still being monitored by officials as they roamed the region.