Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Indian Army for killing over 100 terrorists in the strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor and said that if Pakistan violates the cessation of hostilities, Indian forces will give a "befitting reply" to them. "DGMO explained all the strikes Indian armed forces did in Pakistan... No country has ever killed over 100 militants in another country. Prime Minister gave out a message to the world that wherever the terrorists are, we will kill every one of them, no matter where they hide," Assam CM said, addressing a press conference on Sunday.



"Today, the Prime Minister kept his word. I thank the Prime Minister and the Indian army. For the first time, India killed over 100 terrorists using missiles... If Pakistan violates the ceasefire, Indian forces will give a befitting reply to them," he added. On Sunday, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said that more than 100 terrorists, including those involved in the 1999 Indian Airlines flight (IC-814) hijacking, and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, were eliminated in the precision strikes carried out by the armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

He added that Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with a precise military aim to "punish the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack.



"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure. What I do not state here is the often stated determination of India and its intolerance to terror," Ghai said in a press conference here. The Indian strikes killed "high-value targets", namely, Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijacking of IC 814, popularly known as the Kandahar hijack, and the Pulwama attack, where 40 CRPF jawans were killed in 2019.



"Those strikes across those nine terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the Pulwama blast," the DGMO added. Ghai also informed that the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy played a "major part" in these strikes. "The line of control was also violated soon after by Pakistan, and the erratic and rattled response of our enemy was apparent from the number of civilians, inhabited villages and religious sites such as Gurudwaras that were unfortunately hit by them, leading to a sad loss of lives. The Indian Air Force played a major part in these strikes by engaging some of these camps, and the Indian Navy provided wherewithal in terms of precision munitions. The Indian Air Force had their assets up in the sky," he added.



DGMO Ghai said that the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the "numerous other" such attacks on armed forces and defenceless civilians prompted India to make a "compelling statement of our resolve as a nation" against terrorism. DGMO Ghai said that after the Indian strikes, some terror hubs were now "bereft of" terrorists or had been vacated, fearing "retribution from us."

