Image Credit : Istock

The weather in Delhi is set to shift again, and a phase of intense cold is about to begin. According to the forecast, from 24 November the mercury will start dropping once more, and within three to four days the temperature may fall to 8–9°C. Noida and Ghaziabad will also see a drop in temperature over the next two to three days. For now, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25°C and 26°C.