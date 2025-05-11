Indian Navy, alongside Army and Air Force, maintained full combat readiness under Operation Sindoor to deter Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi: With “Operation Sindoor” is still on, a military operation launched by the Indian armed forces against the perpetrators of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, who are inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India on Sunday sent out a clear message to its neighbouring country that any misadventure by them would be dealt strongly.

When Indian Army and Indian Air Force were actively participating in the Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy’s platforms – warships, aircraft carriers and submarines were in the frontline with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea, and on land, including Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan that houses port and naval base.

A day after the announcement of understanding between India and Pakistan for cessation of hostilities, including ceasefire and air intrusions, the director general of naval operations (DGNO) Vice Admiral AN Pramod said: “This time if Pakistan dares to take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do.”

He added, “I will make few sentences and leave it for your imagination. First of all, we have quantitative and qualitative edge to deliver a massive blow to our adversary. And we completely dominate in the maritime front.”

He was speaking at a press briefing on Operation Sindoor along with his counterparts from Army and Air Force --- Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and Air Marshal AK Bharti, respectively.

Soon after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, Vice Admiral AN Pramod said that the Indian Navy’s Carrier Battle Group, surface forces, submarines and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness, in concert with the joint operational plan of the Indian Defence Forces.

"In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attacks, on innocent tourists by Pakistani-sponsored terrorists, the Indian Navy's carrier battle group, surface forces, submarines, and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness in concert with the joint operation plan of the Indian Defence Forces," Vice Admiral said during a press briefing.

During that time, Indian Navy carried out a number of weapon firings in the Arabian Sea, aimed at to test and refin tactics and procedures at sea.

“The aim was to revalidate our crew, armament, equipment and platform readiness to deliver various ordnance on selected targets precisely,” he said.

Stating that the naval assets are still forward deployed in the Northern Arabian Sea, the DGMO said that they are in a dissuasive and deterrent posture, with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea, and on land, including Karachi.

"Our forces remained forward deployed into the Northern Sea in a decisive and deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing," the Vice Admiral informed.

He also said that the Pakistan had to adopt defensive posture after the Indian Navy’s forward deployment, “… mostly inside harbours or very close to their coast, which we monitored continuously.”

“The Indian Navy maintained seamless Maritime Domain Awareness throughout the duration and was entirely aware of the location and movement of Pakistani units.”

Indian Navy’s operational edge at sea, and kinetic actions by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force compelled Pakistan for urgent request for a ceasefire yesterday, he added.

“Along with the kinetic actions by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of the Indian Navy at sea contributed towards Pakistan's urgent requests for a ceasefire yesterday,” he added.

“India Navy remains deployed at sea in a credible deterrent posture, to respond decisively to any inimical action by Pakistan, or Pakistan based terrorist.”