Image Credit : Asianet News

Bengaluru’s air quality is expected to remain in the moderate category, with AQI values between 102 and 150. Gentle winds are likely to help disperse pollutants. The cold wave continues across most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, where residents are waking up to cool breezes and subdued morning temperatures.

Steady moderate rain is expected, with temperatures around 22°C, humidity at 81%, and winds blowing at 15.1 km/h.

Citizens are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and carry umbrellas as a precaution.