Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Due to an atmospheric circulation, heavy rain is likely in 16 districts of Tamil Nadu today. The weather center has also warned of a chance of moderate rain in Chennai
Heavy rain in 16 districts today
The weather center warns of intense rain in Tamil Nadu today, with heavy showers likely in 16 districts. A system over the Arabian Sea is strengthening, with more impact expected soon.
Chennai weather situation
In Chennai, the sky will be cloudy today. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is predicted in some areas. Max temp will be 31-32°C and min temp around 25°C. Officials said rainfall may increase from tomorrow.
Districts receiving rain today
Heavy rain is likely today in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, and more. Rain will intensify in southern districts over the next 2 days.
Warning for fishermen
Fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea for the next 3 days. Strong winds of 35-60 km/h are expected in the Gulf of Mannar and Kanyakumari sea, causing rough seas.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.