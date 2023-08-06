Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No AC on IndiGo flight, passengers given tissues to wipe sweat, says Congress leader; Airline reacts

    Punjab Congress Committee’s President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took to Twitter to share “one of the most horrifying experiences while travelling from Chandigarh to Jaipur on an IndiGo aircraft 6E7261”. He shared a video of passengers fanning themselves with newspapers as the aircraft’s air conditioner (AC) was not was not working.

    No AC on IndiGo flight passengers given tissues to wipe sweat says Congress leader Airline reacts gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Punjab Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring shared his “one of the most horrifying experiences while traveling from Chandigarh to Jaipur on an IndiGo aircraft 6E7261”. He said in a social media post that the flight's 90 minutes were dreadful for the passengers since they were forced to wait inside the plane without air conditioning. The Congress leader lamented it, claiming that after forcing passengers to wait in line for around 10-15 minutes in the sweltering heat, the aeroplane took off without the ACs on.

    Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “We were made to wait for about 10-15 minutes in the queue in the scorching sun and when we entered the Plane, to our shock, the ACs weren't working and the flight took off without the ACs on!"

    Also Read | 'Best Sunday ever': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers food, friendship bands; netizens react

    "No one addressed the serious concern during the flight. In fact, the air hostess ‘generously’ distributed tissue papers to the passengers to wipe off their sweat," he added.

    The footage showed passengers fanning themselves with tissues and papers. He tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) and urged them to take strict action against the airline.

    Also Read | Boss gets drunk text from employee at 2 am, Take a look at viral post & how netizens reacted

    In a press statement issued on Sunday, IndiGo Airlines expressed regret over the incident and issued an apology for the “inconvenience" faced by the passengers. IndiGo has apologised to passengers after they flagged an extremely uncomfortable hour-long flight with the aircraft's air-conditioning turned off - in peak summer - due to a technical issue. It said that after landing in Jaipur, the aircraft's air conditioning equipment was examined. According to the statement from IndiGo, the aircraft was "released for subsequent flights after thorough inspections and corrections."

    This is the third time that an IndiGo flight has experienced a technical issue. On Friday, an engine failure on an IndiGo aircraft headed for Delhi necessitated an emergency landing at Patna airport.

    Also Read | Elon Musk introduces 'live streaming' feature on X; Here's how you can try it out

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Best Sunday ever Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers food friendship bands netizens react gcw

    'Best Sunday ever': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers food, friendship bands; netizens react

    JD-S is not bankrupt to join hands with BJP: Kumaraswamy

    JD-S is not bankrupt to join hands with BJP: Kumaraswamy

    UP Siddharthnagar Shocker: 2 minors forced to drink urine over suspicion of theft, tortured with chillies, injected with fluid

    UP Siddharthnagar Shocker: 2 minors forced to drink urine, tortured with chillies over suspicion of theft

    Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK-611 Lottery draw out; check the winning ticket numbers, prize money

    Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK-611 Lottery draw out; check the winning ticket numbers, prize money

    ICICI Bank Scam: CBI charge sheet claims Kochhars got flat worth Rs 5.25 crore for just Rs 11 lakh from Dhoot

    ICICI Bank Scam: CBI charge sheet claims Kochhars got flat worth Rs 5.25 crore for just Rs 11 lakh from Dhoot

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Pakistan captain's remark on India's emerging Asia Cup team sparks debate on social media osf

    Pakistan captain's remark on India's emerging Asia Cup team sparks debate on social media

    Your guide to a balanced complexion: 7 essential tips for managing Oily Skin MSW EAI

    Your guide to a balanced complexion: 7 essential tips for managing Oily Skin

    Best Sunday ever Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers food friendship bands netizens react gcw

    'Best Sunday ever': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers food, friendship bands; netizens react

    JD-S is not bankrupt to join hands with BJP: Kumaraswamy

    JD-S is not bankrupt to join hands with BJP: Kumaraswamy

    UP Siddharthnagar Shocker: 2 minors forced to drink urine over suspicion of theft, tortured with chillies, injected with fluid

    UP Siddharthnagar Shocker: 2 minors forced to drink urine, tortured with chillies over suspicion of theft

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon