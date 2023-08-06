Elon Musk introduces 'live streaming' feature on X; Here's how you can try it out

X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk introduced a new ‘live video’ feature on the micro-blogging platform. Testing the feature, Musk said that the live video “now works reasonably well”.

Twitter has undergone a lot of changes since Elon Musk took onboard, including rebranding and doing rid of blue checkmarks. The microblogging service is now rolling out a new function that will let users broadcast movies.

Elon Musk released a picture of a camera icon along with the statement, "Live video now functions quite well. When posting, simply press the button that resembles a camera."

Elon Musk also broadcast live from his own account, @ElonMusk, on X. He can be seen in the video laughingly joking about whether or not the livestream is functioning before showing his coworkers and performing bicep exercises with a 45-pound weight. The livestream has received an astounding 12.1 million views.

How to use the live video function is as follows:

From the composer tab, click the camera icon.

Click the "live" button.

Add your location (if applicable) and complete the choice description in tweet.

To go live, tap.

Once you go live, your broadcast will be viewable on both your profile and the timelines of your followers.

Click the 'stop' button in the upper left to halt the live video.

While most new features on the platform are restricted for X Blue members, Musk and his colleagues have not specified when the function would be made accessible to the general public on X.

Elon Musk also said that X would now let users to download videos, but only those who have been vetted will be able to do so. The video's owner must also consent to downloads in order for them to be permitted. This is to stop individuals from downloading videos without the creators' consent.

Many users will find it easier to save films without having to use third-party bots now that Twitter has included the functionality that users have long requested: the option to download videos.

