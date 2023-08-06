Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Boss gets drunk text from employee at 2 am, Take a look at viral post & how netizens reacted

    In a heartwarming incident that has taken the internet by storm, an Indian boss received a late-night text from his inebriated employee. Instead of the usual drunk gibberish, the messages were filled with gratitude and appreciation for the boss's positive influence.

    Boss gets drunk text from employee at 2 am Take a look at viral post netizens react gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    An employee texted his employer in the wee hours of the morning. However, if you think their talk went awry, you are categorically mistaken.  Their conversation over text messages is going viral for all the right reasons. On microblogging platform X, the boss, Sidhant, posted a snapshot of the unexpected text conversation. The inebriated employee thanked his supervisor in the text for believing in him and for pushing him more. The employee also emphasised how difficult it was to find a decent management like him. Sidhant shared the message with his followers after being moved by it.

    "Boss I am drunk, but let me tell you this. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you pushing me harder always. A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company. So I am that lucky. So appreciate yourself eh. bye :P (sic)," the employee wrote.

    Also Read | Elon Musk introduces 'live streaming' feature on X; Here's how you can try it out

    "Drunk text from ex is okay, but have you ever received drunk texts like these?" Sidhant wrote.

    Internet people rapidly responded favourably to the message. Several others acknowledged their admiration for Sidhant's uplifting presence and their wish to work with someone like him. Some people made the amusing suggestion that Sidhant put the text on his resume.

    Take a look at how netizens reacted: 

    Also Read | Haryana government claims Nuh Police Station was attacked to destroy evidence

     

    Also Read | ISRO embarks new era through transfer of Satellite Bus technology to Bengaluru private firm

     

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to reach New Delhi on September 8

    G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to reach New Delhi on September 8

    PM Modi foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

    PM Modi to flag off redevelopment work at 508 railway stations

    Haryana government claims Nuh Police Station was attacked to destroy evidence

    Haryana government claims Nuh Police Station was attacked to destroy evidence

    ISRO embarks new era through transfer of Satellite Bus technology to private firm in Bengaluru vkp

    ISRO embarks new era through transfer of Satellite Bus technology to Bengaluru private firm

    Unoin Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Naveen Patnaik launch national highway projects in Odisha; check details AJR

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Naveen Patnaik launch national highway projects in Odisha; check details

    Recent Stories

    Effortless Skincare: Try these 7 hacks if you have a Busy schedule

    Effortless Skincare: Try these 7 hacks if you have a Busy schedule

    Elon Musk introduces live streaming feature on X Here is how you can try it out gcw

    Elon Musk introduces 'live streaming' feature on X; Here's how you can try it out

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devis open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready ADC

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devi’s open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devi's open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready MSW

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devi’s open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready

    Football Manchester United secure 75M transfer of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta osf

    Manchester United secure €75M transfer of Danish striker Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon