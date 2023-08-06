Boss gets drunk text from employee at 2 am, Take a look at viral post & how netizens reacted

In a heartwarming incident that has taken the internet by storm, an Indian boss received a late-night text from his inebriated employee. Instead of the usual drunk gibberish, the messages were filled with gratitude and appreciation for the boss's positive influence.

An employee texted his employer in the wee hours of the morning. However, if you think their talk went awry, you are categorically mistaken. Their conversation over text messages is going viral for all the right reasons. On microblogging platform X, the boss, Sidhant, posted a snapshot of the unexpected text conversation. The inebriated employee thanked his supervisor in the text for believing in him and for pushing him more. The employee also emphasised how difficult it was to find a decent management like him. Sidhant shared the message with his followers after being moved by it.

"Boss I am drunk, but let me tell you this. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you pushing me harder always. A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company. So I am that lucky. So appreciate yourself eh. bye :P (sic)," the employee wrote.

"Drunk text from ex is okay, but have you ever received drunk texts like these?" Sidhant wrote.

Internet people rapidly responded favourably to the message. Several others acknowledged their admiration for Sidhant's uplifting presence and their wish to work with someone like him. Some people made the amusing suggestion that Sidhant put the text on his resume.

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

