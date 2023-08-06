Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Best Sunday ever': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers food, friendship bands; netizens react

    Deepinder Goyal distributed friendship bands and delivered food to Zomato’s delivery partners. He shared some pictures of the same on X (formerly Twitter). Friendship Day falls on the first Sunday of August and is being celebrated in India on August 6 this year.

    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal observed this Friendship Day in a special way. He gave food and friendship bands to Zomato's restaurant partners, consumers, and delivery partners. This was, according to the CEO of Zomato, his finest Sunday ever.  He shared some pictures on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote: "Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners, and customers. Best Sunday ever!!”

    When Deepinder Goyal's message went viral, internet users immediately shared their thoughts. While some people applauded Goyal's generosity, others voiced concerns about the working conditions of the delivery partners connected to the unicorn foodtech company.

    Since being shared, Goyal's post has amassed a lot of attention from social media users. His post has received over 98,000 views and 3,000 likes.

    According to a user, consumers are more inclined to purchase Zomato than Swiggy since they are hoping to meet the CEO. “Zomato orders over Swiggy today where people are hoping to meet the CEO (sic),” the user said.

    Another user said, “I like this attitude. All CEOs should do it. Respect sir (sic)”. Another user wrote, “Deepinder sir, you are living a dream (sic)”.

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
