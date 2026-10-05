Gujarat's three cousins, who were abducted in Ethiopia while on way to the US, have returned safely to India. Police said the abductors initially demanded Rs 1 crore before reducing the ransom to Rs 15 lakh. After negotiations, the cousins were released without any ransom being paid. Police are now tracing the main agent, who remains absconding.

Three cousins from Gujarat's Mehsana had gone missing while they were on way to the United States illegally via Ethiopia. Police said that they were abducted in Ethiopia and now have been safely released and returned to India. The three, identified as Rutvik Jansari, 23, from Vadsma village in Mehsana, Mamta Chavda, 30, originally from Mehsana and now living in Ahmedabad, and Mayuri Solanki, 27, from Gandhinagar, reached India on October 1.

Gujarat cousins' illegal route to US

According to Langhnaj police station inspector AM Gehlot, as quoted by news agency PTI, the three left for the US on September 20 through an illegal route. Chavda had reportedly applied for a US visa six times but was unsuccessful.

Her husband has been in the US on a student visa for around six months. Police said Chavda's parents then decided to send her to the US through an illegal route along with Jansari and Solanki.

On September 22, Chavda spoke to her father, Kirit Chauhan. The family then lost contact with the three, prompting Chauhan to approach Langhnaj police and file a missing persons complaint.

The family later learned that the three had allegedly been taken captive after reaching Ethiopia.

Kidnappers demanded Rs 1 crore ransom

According to police, Chauhan received a call from an international number from a man who identified himself as Babakhan. The caller allegedly claimed that the three cousins were in his custody and demanded Rs 1 crore for their release.

Babakhan reportedly contacted Chauhan, his relatives and local agent Alpesh Panchal through WhatsApp calls.

Police then began negotiating with the alleged kidnapper through Panchal. Gehlot said officers told him that the family could not afford the ransom and urged him to release the three.

After repeated negotiations, the demand was reportedly reduced to Rs 15 lakh. Police continued to tell the alleged kidnapper that the family could not arrange the money.

The three were eventually released safely, police said. The kidnapper also arranged their return tickets to India for September 30.

Police said no ransom was paid.

Agents under police scanner

The investigation has also revealed the alleged role of agents who arranged the journey.

Police said Chauhan had approached Panchal, a resident of Kadi taluka, to send Chavda, Jansari and Solanki to the US. Panchal allegedly worked with another agent, Bhargav Patel of Vadodara.

According to police, Rs 75 lakh per person had been fixed for sending the three to the US through the illegal route.

Langhnaj police and the Mehsana Local Crime Branch jointly investigated the case after the missing persons complaint.

Investigators examined call records and technical information linked to the three cousins’ mobile numbers. They also questioned the agents involved and analysed their call details and other available technical information.

Police said information about contacts made through WhatsApp and Instagram was obtained from Meta through due legal procedure.

Main agent absconding

Bhargav Patel, described by police as the main agent, remains absconding. Investigators are trying to trace him as the probe into the illegal route and the alleged abduction continues.

The safe return of the three cousins has brought relief to their families, but the investigation remains focused on the agents who allegedly arranged their journey and the circumstances surrounding their detention in Ethiopia.

(With inputs from agencies)