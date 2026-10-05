Dr Komathi Srijana's family filed a police complaint after they could not reach her on the phone. The police tracked her mobile location and found the 27-year-old doctor dead inside a locked hotel room in Miyapur.

A young female doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a hotel room in Hyderabad. The police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Dr Komathi Srijana. She was a pediatrics PG student at a college in Hanumakonda, Telangana. Srijana travelled to Hyderabad after her friend Ravi Kumar asked her to return his gold chain. She told her family that she was going to meet Ravi, whom she knew since her MBBS days, to give back the chain. Srijana checked into a hotel in Miyapur on September 30.

Srijana stopped answering her phone after reaching Hyderabad. Her worried family then filed a missing complaint with the police. The investigation team tracked her mobile phone location and reached the Miyapur hotel. They found the room locked from the inside. The police broke open the door and found Srijana dead. Her friend Ravi Kumar, who visited her at the hotel, is currently missing. The police have launched a massive hunt to find him. The officers did not find any external injuries on her body. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report arrives, the police said.

The police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Srijana's father, K Bhumaiah. The investigation team is currently checking the CCTV footage from the hotel. The police said Ravi Kumar checked out of the hotel on October 1 and vanished without a trace. His mobile phone is also switched off. Reports suggest Srijana and Ravi actually met through Instagram and were close friends for many years.