JPC chief PP Chaudhary clarified that the Supreme Court itself had scheduled and later cancelled a proposed informal meeting with the 'One Nation, One Election' panel. He added the matter shouldn't be blown out of proportion, citing past precedents.

Amid the controversy over the proposed informal meeting, 'One Nation, One Election' JPC chief and BJP MP PP Chaudhary on Monday clarified that the Supreme Court itself had initially scheduled an interaction with the panel for October 6. After the court decided to cancel the meeting, the parliamentary committee also called off its visit.

Chaudhary disclosed that the Supreme Court had set the meeting for October 6 at 4:30 PM via an email sent to the committee’s Director on September 22. “Many members were not aware that the Supreme Court itself had scheduled the meeting. Through an email dated the 22nd, the Supreme Court informed our Director that it had fixed the meeting for the 6th at 4:30 PM. When the Supreme Court later cancelled the meeting, we also cancelled it and issued a notice to all the members. Since the meeting had initially been scheduled by the Supreme Court, we had informed all members accordingly,” he added.

'Not to be Blown Out of Proportion': JPC Chief

Speaking to ANI after Monday's JPC meeting, Chaudhary stressed that the proposed interaction was purely informal and said that it should not be blown out of proportion. "The committe and the Supreme Court also said that if it is not appropriate, this issue should not be escalated. If both sides can hold a discussion, that is fine; if not, that is fine as well. There is no need to lay so much stress on this matter or blow it out of proportion. Earlier, regarding committee matters like the Education Bill and several others, as Mr Wilson stated, he had advised the committee to discuss matters with them. There are several past precedents of holding discussions with the Supreme Court. So there was nothing wrong with it either. And if the Supreme Court did not consider it appropriate, there is no issue at all,” he said.

The JPC is examining two key pieces of legislation, the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which lay the statutory framework for the 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) proposal to synchronise Lok Sabha, state assembly and UT assembly polls.

Chaudhary said that there have been precedents in the past and referred to a letter written by DMK MP P Wilson to the panel. “You will receive the details regarding that. It has happened in the past. It is stated in Mr Wilson's letter; he placed that letter before the committee.”

Chaudhary added that once the Supreme Court communicated its decision to cancel, the committee promptly issued formal notices to all panel members informing them of the revised schedule. The JPC held its latest meeting at the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi to deliberate on the ongoing proceedings for the two Bills. Chaudhary reiterated that the committee is actively engaging stakeholders across sectors. The final report will be submitted once panel members collectively agree that all necessary depositions and opinions have been gathered. “Look, the process is currently ongoing; we are hearing the stakeholders. Once all members convey that there is no further need to hear anyone, and after gathering the opinions of all the members, we will submit the report.”

Sibal Calls Proposed Visit 'Unconstitutional'

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday said the proposed visit of the panel examining the One Nation, One Election bill to the Supreme Court for a discussion on the bill is "unconstitutional."

Addressing a press conference, Sibal said the Constitution provides for a clear separation of powers and it is the court that decides the constitutionality of a bill passed by Parliament. Sibal said he had learnt that a programme has been circulated for a local study visit of the ONOE panel to the Supreme Court on October 6, 2026, with an agenda that includes an informal discussion on simultaneous elections. "I have never heard in the history of India till date that a parliamentary group holds a meeting in the Supreme Court regarding a law (One Nation One Election), to tell the Supreme Court judges what this law actually is. I am talking about 'One Nation One Election'... I have never heard of such a thing in my legal career. This is unconstitutional," he said. (ANI)