UP CM Yogi Adityanath met with flood-affected people in Lucknow and distributed relief material. He reviewed the situation and directed the Irrigation Department to survey the Gomti riverbank and prepare a proposal for constructing embankments.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met with flood-affected people at Bakshi’s Lake and distributed relief material to the families. While addressing the people, CM directed the Irrigation Department to conduct a survey of the Gomti riverbank from Faizullaganj to Nemishat and prepare a proposal for constructing embankments to prevent recurring flooding in the affected areas of Lucknow.

CM Reviews Flood Situation

Reviewing the flood situation in parts of Lucknow, Yogi said more than 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh had received heavy rainfall over the past 10 days, resulting in a significant rise in water levels in several rivers. He said heavy rainfall in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur and areas of Nepal had led to an increase in the Gomti's water level after several days, causing flooding in areas including Bakshi Ka Talab, Lucknow North, Faizullaganj and Nemishat.

"I have also conducted an aerial survey from Faizullaganj to Nemishat and visited some of the affected areas on the ground. The double-engine government stands with the affected people and is committed to providing all possible assistance," Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said he had been monitoring the situation and decided to personally visit the affected areas to assess the situation and review the ongoing relief operations. He said the government had provided adequate funds to the administration for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Embankments Proposed as Long-Term Solution

Yogi said the construction of embankments along the Gomti could significantly reduce the impact of flooding in the area. "We have seen very closely that if an embankment is constructed along the Gomti River, we can prevent such a severe flood situation to a great extent. We are facing this kind of situation in October after many years," he said.

Drainage System for Outer Areas

He directed the Irrigation Department's Principal Secretary to conduct a comprehensive survey of the riverbank from Faizullaganj to Nemishat and make arrangements for constructing embankments. However, Yogi stressed that arrangements must also be made to drain rainwater from villages and areas that remain outside the embankments.

"It should not happen that we construct an embankment but when the river water level rises during the rains, the water inside remains stagnant and causes diseases. Therefore, pumping sets should also be installed so that water can be pumped out when the river level rises," he said.

The Chief Minister directed the Irrigation Department to prepare and approve the proposal at the earliest and begin work soon, saying the measures would help prevent such flood-related crises in the future. He said the government was committed to strengthening flood-control infrastructure while ensuring timely relief and assistance to people affected by the current situation.